Wisconsin GOP vows Supreme Court appeal on extended voting

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans say they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin stands apart from other states in trying to hold to its April election date even though Gov. Tony Evers has issued […]
News video: Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting

Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting 00:57

 Judge won’t delay Wisconsin election but extends voting

