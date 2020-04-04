Global  

Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant was already immortal. Now he’s officially a Hall of Famer as well. And he’s got plenty of elite company in the 2020 class. Bryant and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. […]
News video: 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class with Kobe is greatest ever — Chris Broussard

2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class with Kobe is greatest ever — Chris Broussard 08:08

 The 2020 class Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is official. And with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, Chris Broussard says it's clearly the greatest Hall of Fame class of all time.

