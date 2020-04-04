Global  

Search resumes for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Divers and boats resumed on Saturday the search in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maryland police said. The search began Thursday afternoon after a report of a canoe in the bay that didn’t return to shore […]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend 02:28

 Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

