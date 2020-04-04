Spanish singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute dies at age 76

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MADRID (AP) — Spanish singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute, whose politically charged songs became popular during Spain's transition from dictatorship to democracy, died Saturday at the age of 76, a performing arts guild said. The Spanish General Society of Authors and Publishers said Aute died in Madrid after a recent decline his health. Aute suffered a […]


