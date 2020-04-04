US: Two members of Kennedy family dead in canoe accident

A mother and young son, members of the world-famous political Kennedy family, have been confirmed dead following a canoeing accident. "Our family has lost two of the brightest lights," said Congressman Joe Kennedy.

You Might Like

Tweets about this tasha charles RT @people: Joe Kennedy, Andrew Cuomo and Family Members Mourn Deaths of RFK Granddaughter Maeve and Her Son https://t.co/pZt3mokNxF 4 minutes ago auds 💔 Another two members of the Kennedy family end up mysteriously dead... 4 minutes ago FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #Politics #News Joe Kennedy, Andrew Cuomo and Family Members Mourn Deaths of RFK Granddaughter Maeve and Her Son https://t.co/2FE7ZhuteF 12 minutes ago Roberta Reid RT @NBCPhiladelphia: The search for two members of the Kennedy family — Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son — who went mis… 13 minutes ago People Joe Kennedy, Andrew Cuomo and Family Members Mourn Deaths of RFK Granddaughter Maeve and Her Son https://t.co/pZt3mokNxF 27 minutes ago Whoooooo Pig Sue RT @ROCKONOHIO: 2 Kennedy family members presumed dead after canoeing accident! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/LUoDagzgiq 28 minutes ago Scott MacKay RT @lborgprojocom: 2 Members of Kennedy Family Are Feared Dead After Canoe Overturned https://t.co/qLhjjOEjoi 45 minutes ago