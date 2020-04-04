Global  

US: Two members of Kennedy family dead in canoe accident

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 4 April 2020
A mother and young son, members of the world-famous political Kennedy family, have been confirmed dead following a canoeing accident. "Our family has lost two of the brightest lights," said Congressman Joe Kennedy.
News video: Kennedy Family Member, Son Identified As Missing Boaters In Chesapeake Bay

Kennedy Family Member, Son Identified As Missing Boaters In Chesapeake Bay 00:41

 As the search for two missing boaters in the Chesapeake Bay continues Friday, we’re learning that the missing boaters are members of the Kennedy family. Katie Johnston reports.

