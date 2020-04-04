Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader in first round of voting

Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader in first round of voting

WorldNews Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader in first round of votingKeir Starmer has been elected as Labour’s next leader in a landslide victory, as the party announced the results of its three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir, who today becomes Labour’s 19th leader in its 120-year history, defeated the left-wing candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, and the Wigan MP Lisa Nandy for the top job after a three-month contest. Securing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile 01:01

 A look at the career of Sir Keir Starmer, who takes over from Jeremy Corbyn as the new leader of the Labour Party.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajacksost

Alan Jackson’s Worldview RT @politicshome: Keir Starmer vows to 'tear out the poison' of Labour anti-semitism as he is elected party leader https://t.co/nCG608lRYX 13 seconds ago

MuswellHillLD

Muswell Hill Lib Dems Ed Davey Responds to Keir Starmer Being Elected Labour Leader https://t.co/8rx4d5vrln 18 seconds ago

josephpapptheat

fran stay+at+home 🌲🏡 Kier Starmer, new head of UK Labour party. https://t.co/IQsLpDB1i8 20 seconds ago

stephanebobin

Stéphane Bobin RT @cnni: The UK's main opposition Labour Party has elected Keir Starmer as its new leader, the party announced. https://t.co/11VHM3TMBF 22 seconds ago

no__oms

PoshSpice RT @WarmongerHodges: So many smug Labour centrists congratulating Keir Starmer today who slagged off Jeremy Corbyn from the moment he was e… 1 minute ago

IrisSommer4

Iris Sommer finally a sensible person in Britsh politics. Well done UK!!! Keir Starmer elected Labour leader: ‘I will tear out… https://t.co/KIDz7pVHkF 1 minute ago

marcobisho

Marc Bishop RT @OfficeGSBrown: Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @AngelaRayner on being elected Leader and Deputy Leader of @UKlabour. This is the t… 1 minute ago

bex_harvey

Rebecca Harvey RT @coopnews: Recently elected @UKLabour leader @Keir_Starmer and deputy leader @AngelaRayner have been called 'great friends of the @coopp… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.