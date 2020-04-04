Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader in first round of voting

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Keir Starmer has been elected as Labour's next leader in a landslide victory, as the party announced the results of its three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir, who today becomes Labour's 19th leader in its 120-year history, defeated the left-wing candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, and the Wigan MP Lisa Nandy for the top job after a three-month contest. Securing...


