Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her son are presumed dead after a canoeing accident in Maryland

WorldNews Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her son are presumed dead after a canoeing accident in MarylandA member of the Kennedy family and her young son are presumed dead after their canoe was found miles from where they were last seen struggling in choppy Chesapeake Bay waters. The mission to rescue Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, has turned into one of "recovery," the family said Friday. “With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement to USA TODAY Friday night. Maeve McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the grandniece of former President John F. Kennedy, and...
News video: Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Missing on Chesapeake Bay

Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Missing on Chesapeake Bay 01:13

 A Kennedy family spokesperson confirmed Friday that two missing people last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay on Thursday evening are Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son, Gideon. Kennedy McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend....

