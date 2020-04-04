Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her son are presumed dead after a canoeing accident in Maryland
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () A member of the Kennedy family and her young son are presumed dead after their canoe was found miles from where they were last seen struggling in choppy Chesapeake Bay waters. The mission to rescue Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, has turned into one of "recovery," the family said Friday. “With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement to USA TODAY Friday night. Maeve McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the grandniece of former President John F. Kennedy, and...
A Kennedy family spokesperson confirmed Friday that two missing people last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay on Thursday evening are Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son, Gideon. Kennedy McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Charisma King RT @USATODAY: Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon were possibly last s… 15 seconds ago
C A L A RT @poetWOAgun: RFK granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, found dead
——
“someone I knew & loved broke serious sexual boundaries with me,… 51 seconds ago
Jon Vincent Karl Pinilla Search for Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her young son shifts "from rescue to recovery," mother says https://t.co/prv3Pwz4BQ 56 seconds ago
Femme 💖 Fatale RT @ivan8848: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her young son go missing on Chesapeake Bay
A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and he… 2 minutes ago
Lisa RT @MyersRen: Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter and Her Son Presumed Dead After Accident https://t.co/cHw5UgbfZp 2 minutes ago
G. Mcmahon RT @lloyd4man: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her son presumed dead after canoeing accident in Maryland #Topbuzz https://t.co/bPXMKc… 2 minutes ago
Blake Tourangeau RT @CBSNews: Husband of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter says it's "clear" she and their son have died https://t.co/vSQQvnFy3Z https://t.c… 3 minutes ago
Oval Miller Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her young son go missing on Chesap... https://t.co/L0gCrPXcLZ via @YouTube4 minutes ago