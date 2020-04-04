Kourtney Kardashian's tweet a hint that she quit Keeping up with the Kardashians Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The latest gossip for fans of the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians featuring the Kardashian Jenner clan is the fight between Kim and Kourtney. In a recent episode, there was a major fight between Kim Kardashian West, 39 and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The two had a brawl because of Kourtney' 'work ethic' and ended up...

Kourtney Kardashian taking 'big step back' from KUWTK 01:17 Kourtney Kardashian is "taking a big step back" from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and will only film things for the show which she finds "interesting" or exciting.

