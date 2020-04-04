Global  

AP PHOTOS: Once-packed Peru beach emptied by virus outbreak

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Agua Dulce beach is usually a sea of humanity, packed with as many as 40,000 people a day at the height of Peru’s Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December to March. The new coronavirus pandemic has changed all that. Peru’s President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency as deaths […]
