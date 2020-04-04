Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States was heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death,” Trump said in a somber […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says 'a lot of death' ahead in virus fight

Trump says 'a lot of death' ahead in virus fight 00:45

 President Donald Trump said the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as cases of coronavirus swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death," Mr Trump said in a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nurturemore

Peaceful Mom RT @NBCDFW: Trump says "toughest" weeks ahead as coronavirus cases pass 300,000 --> https://t.co/qIHR3PuOn8 https://t.co/etvqXBv4kP 41 seconds ago

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/62xuqjFOzU 56 seconds ago

ChuckUmeboshi

Chuck Plum Trump Warns 'One Of The Toughest Weeks' Is Ahead, Says To Brace For 'A Lot Of Death' The next two weeks are extrao… https://t.co/O3rgNeXEnY 3 minutes ago

ThAlMeArCrEq

Rill-Liberty RT @wsbtv: "There's gonna be a lot of death:" Trump says next two weeks are 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads: https://t.co/K1… 4 minutes ago

DanielL07587071

Daniel Larson RT @denverpost: The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,100; more than 3,500 of… 4 minutes ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @AP: President Trump says the U.S. is heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases rise nationwide. The number o… 4 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS_42 Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/ycS9xh6RCa 6 minutes ago

DBM69

DBM Trump Warns 'One Of The Toughest Weeks' Is Ahead, Says To Brace For 'A Lot Of Death' https://t.co/40xJynlwm5 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.