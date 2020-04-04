WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States was heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death,” Trump said in a somber […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Peaceful Mom RT @NBCDFW: Trump says "toughest" weeks ahead as coronavirus cases pass 300,000 --> https://t.co/qIHR3PuOn8 https://t.co/etvqXBv4kP 41 seconds ago Fox 18 KLJB Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/62xuqjFOzU 56 seconds ago Chuck Plum Trump Warns 'One Of The Toughest Weeks' Is Ahead, Says To Brace For 'A Lot Of Death' The next two weeks are extrao… https://t.co/O3rgNeXEnY 3 minutes ago Rill-Liberty RT @wsbtv: "There's gonna be a lot of death:" Trump says next two weeks are 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads: https://t.co/K1… 4 minutes ago Daniel Larson RT @denverpost: The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,100; more than 3,500 of… 4 minutes ago Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @AP: President Trump says the U.S. is heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases rise nationwide. The number o… 4 minutes ago CBS_42 Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/ycS9xh6RCa 6 minutes ago DBM Trump Warns 'One Of The Toughest Weeks' Is Ahead, Says To Brace For 'A Lot Of Death' https://t.co/40xJynlwm5 9 minutes ago