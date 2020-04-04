Global  

President Trump says US to deploy 1,000 military personnel to New York City to battle coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will send 1,000 military personnel to New York City to help battle the coronavirus epidemic.
