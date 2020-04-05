19 people killed in Mexico gang shootout Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A shootout between two rival drug gangs in the Mexican state of in Chihuahua has killed 19 people. The country has continued to see violent crime despite efforts to curb public life amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

