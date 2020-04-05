Steve O'Keefe's first-class career over after shock omission Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Despite no obvious other spin options when Nathan Lyon is unavailable through Test duties, Steve O'Keefe was told he wouldn't be retained by NSW. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TEJAS D KULKARNI steve o keefe: Australian spinner Steve O Keefe said goodbye to first class cricket, disappointed at being out of S… https://t.co/O4TUIacL9L 27 minutes ago Hindustan Times Disappointed Steve O’Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub https://t.co/xAlGpqCXUv 2 hours ago Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: Disappointed Steve O’Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub https://t.co/RKcWh8wH04 2 hours ago HT Sports Disappointed Steve O’Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub https://t.co/RKcWh8wH04 2 hours ago