Liverpool furlough non-playing staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Furloughed British workers can claim 80% of their wages up to 2,500 pounds per month as part of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which means Liverpool will top up the remaining 20% of salaries for furloughed staff.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nick Wood RT @Simon_Hughes__: Bathing in the public wallet leaves Liverpool facing an identity crisis. https://t.co/vSZ2f9GyUT 12 seconds ago Fahad Ahmed RT @DeBrxyne17: Manchester City Football Club - Paid wages of 1,000 staff - Offered Etihad to NHS - Donations to foodbanks - Supporting th… 29 seconds ago Fahad Ahmed RT @City_Chief: 🔵 #ManCity in Coronavirus Crisis: - Paid wages of 1,000 staff - Offered Etihad to NHS - Donations to foodbanks - Supportin… 2 minutes ago Asensio chima RT @MailSport: Piers Morgan and Jamie Carragher lead criticism of Liverpool as they furlough non-playing staff... after declaring a £533m t… 7 minutes ago D B NEWS RT @Citizen_baker: So @ManCity owners have already committed to pay all their staff in full.He also owns the ExCel Centre in London - now t… 8 minutes ago DavidF @gmangeegee @BBCPolitics @BBC I think and quite rightly it is down to clubs like Spurs and Liverpool paying million… https://t.co/zPArzcbWKN 9 minutes ago