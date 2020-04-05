Global  

US: Two members of Kennedy family presumed dead in canoe accident

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
A mother and young son, members of the world-famous political Kennedy family, are presumed dead following a canoeing accident. "Our family has lost two of the brightest lights," said Congressman Joe Kennedy.
 As the search for two missing boaters in the Chesapeake Bay continues Friday, we’re learning that the missing boaters are members of the Kennedy family. Katie Johnston reports.

