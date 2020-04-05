Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi calls up Trump, Brazilian President, Spanish PM to discuss global situation

Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi calls up Trump, Brazilian President, Spanish PM to discuss global situation

DNA Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Modi on Saturday spoke to leaders of the US and Spain, two of the world's most affected countries by the novel coronavirus, and conveyed condolences for the loss of lives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CoronavirusPandemic | PM @narendramodi speaks to former Presidents @CitiznMukherjee, Pratibha Patil & former PM Ma… https://t.co/3sdQyX1apa 1 hour ago

faaz_afnan

Afnan faaz Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called two former Presidents, two former Prime Ministers, and a score of opposi… https://t.co/xi17hNamKI 2 hours ago

alternatekash

Alternate Kashmir Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called two former Presidents, Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, former Prime… https://t.co/hPN3kfwkyv 2 hours ago

DeependraMSinha

Deependra Sinha RT @dna: Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi calls up Trump, Brazilian President, Spanish PM to discuss global situation . . . https://t.co/Ii5H… 4 hours ago

dna

DNA Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi calls up Trump, Brazilian President, Spanish PM to discuss global situation . . .… https://t.co/XLjOBMPvfm 9 hours ago

SimpleThots

'Geetika' G RT @firstpost: According to government sources, #Modi is expected to discuss with the leaders the prevailing situation in the country in wa… 20 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost According to government sources, #Modi is expected to discuss with the leaders the prevailing situation in the coun… https://t.co/ujx1roiqnZ 20 hours ago

parvindabas

Parvin Dabas RT @SportsIndiaShow: This marks the first instance where the Prime Minister held such a meeting with the head of a sports body since the ou… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.