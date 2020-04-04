Global  

Coronavirus: Queen to urge 'self-discipline and resolve'

BBC News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The Queen will also thank NHS workers in a speech to the nation on Sunday, Buckingham Palace says.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth praises Brits' 'good-humoured resolve' amid pandemic

Queen Elizabeth praises Brits' 'good-humoured resolve' amid pandemic 01:29

 Queen Elizabeth has issued a rallying call to Brits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

