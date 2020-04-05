Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Labor MP Ged Kearney's father-in-law dies from coronavirus

Labor MP Ged Kearney's father-in-law dies from coronavirus

SBS Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Federal Labor MP Ged Kearney says her father-in-law had done his best to isolate but became sick suddenly, eventually succumbing to the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Leonine111

Lionel Bopage RT @JillJackz: Not just a statistic: Labor MP grieves father-in-law killed by coronavirus | The New Daily https://t.co/LpOXRTU6X9 "She sai… 11 minutes ago

MissMoggs

Lorraine Joan Waters Not just a statistic: Labor MP mourns father-in-law killed by coronavirus | The New Daily https://t.co/R15cshoA7g 19 minutes ago

deadlyjackflash

Deadlyjackflash Not just a statistic: Labor MP grieves father-in-law killed by coronavirus | The New Daily https://t.co/7Qkb3XQ70B 39 minutes ago

judyfree10

judywilkins RT @MiriamPossitani: @rene_blin @judyfree10 Condolences to the Labor Senator Ged Kearney for the loss of her father-in-law.Stories like thi… 2 hours ago

JeanneHitchcoc2

Jeanne Hitchcock RT @mormorlady: Not just a statistic: Labor MP grieves father-in-law killed by coronavirus | The New Daily https://t.co/kX9rqmKirz 2 hours ago

mormorlady

💛💧MormorLady 🔥 (I Don't Hold the Hose Mate) Not just a statistic: Labor MP grieves father-in-law killed by coronavirus | The New Daily https://t.co/kX9rqmKirz 2 hours ago

j4gypsy

Jan Mahyuddin RT @suzlette333: Not just a statistic: Labor MP grieves father-in-law killed by coronavirus. #covid19 | The New Daily https://t.co/eMEXkjGZ… 2 hours ago

HenryLawson55

HenryLawson Heartbreak as the father-in-law of Labor MP Ged Kearney dies from  coronavirus - leaving his ... https://t.co/sebVXaAjrz via @DailyMailAU 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.