Tom Dempsey, former NFL record-setting kicker, dies at 73 after battle with coronavirus Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The family of Tom Dempsey says that the longtime NFL kicker — who kicked a then-record 63-yard field goal in 1970 — has died at 73.

