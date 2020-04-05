Global  

Jammu and Kashmir: 9 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in 24 hours, jawan martyred

DNA Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
While four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday, five terrorists were eliminated in another operation in Kupwara on Sunday.
