Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis

'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The problems plaguing the oil industry — a sharp drop in fuel demand and OPEC countries flooding the market with oil — could mean higher prices for natural gas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks 01:08

 In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.4%. Leading the group were shares of Falcon Minerals, up about 29.4% and shares of Gran Tierra Energy up about 23.8% on the day.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Latesttrending2

Latesttrendingnews.in ‘There is some upside’: Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry’s crisis https://t.co/WhuUrZtLfz https://t.co/ZWuDHC3VGv 2 minutes ago

globalupdate_24

Global Update 24 ‘There is some upside’: Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry’s crisis https://t.co/obWGyTBH4A https://t.co/fMDkHp77p9 38 minutes ago

EllyShobeiri

Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis - https://t.co/GBEcogeXWE:… https://t.co/st4NggAZZ5 45 minutes ago

public_voice24

Public voice ‘There is some upside’: Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry’s crisis https://t.co/yZshbNW1N9 https://t.co/pz3osfx73t 49 minutes ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis https://t.co/yytDVknny6 https://t.co/aoFB7UY21a 1 hour ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #NewsBusiness 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis https://t.co/HfIESieVvS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.