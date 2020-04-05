The problems plaguing the oil industry — a sharp drop in fuel demand and OPEC countries flooding the market with oil — could mean higher prices for natural gas.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Latesttrendingnews.in ‘There is some upside’: Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry’s crisis https://t.co/WhuUrZtLfz https://t.co/ZWuDHC3VGv 2 minutes ago Global Update 24 ‘There is some upside’: Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry’s crisis https://t.co/obWGyTBH4A https://t.co/fMDkHp77p9 38 minutes ago Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis - https://t.co/GBEcogeXWE:… https://t.co/st4NggAZZ5 45 minutes ago Public voice ‘There is some upside’: Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry’s crisis https://t.co/yZshbNW1N9 https://t.co/pz3osfx73t 49 minutes ago CBC Edmonton 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis https://t.co/yytDVknny6 https://t.co/aoFB7UY21a 1 hour ago FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #NewsBusiness 'There is some upside': Optimism in natural gas sector a result of oil industry's crisis https://t.co/HfIESieVvS 1 hour ago