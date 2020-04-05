Global  

Team India - IGNITED: Virat Kohli wants to show the world 'we stand as ONE,' urges citizens to light diyas and lamps

DNA Sunday, 5 April 2020
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all citizens to turn off all lights in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.
