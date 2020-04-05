Imprisoned Chinese rights lawyer released, his wife says Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

BEIJING (AP) — Wang Quanzhang, a well-known Chinese rights lawyer, was released from prison Sunday after being held for more than four years, his wife said. It was unclear whether he would be allowed to return to Beijing, where he practiced and lived with his wife and young son. Police took him to his house […] 👓 View full article

