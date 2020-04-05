Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Imprisoned Chinese rights lawyer released, his wife says

Imprisoned Chinese rights lawyer released, his wife says

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Wang Quanzhang, a well-known Chinese rights lawyer, was released from prison Sunday after being held for more than four years, his wife said. It was unclear whether he would be allowed to return to Beijing, where he practiced and lived with his wife and young son. Police took him to his house […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @themainichi: Imprisoned Chinese rights lawyer released, his wife says https://t.co/pDgo0aBWmi 56 minutes ago

FabienHeld

fab RT @KenRoth: How does the Chinese government treat prominent human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang? 1. It imprisoned him for 4-1/2 years for d… 2 hours ago

RCC2206

RCC @Dong23521119 @TheITGirlbytes @CGTNOfficial @SkyNews HaHaHa forceful horrible CCP😨 cracks down on its own 👥. Look w… https://t.co/TjtcJQDNjn 3 hours ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Imprisoned Chinese rights lawyer released, his wife says https://t.co/pDgo0aBWmi 4 hours ago

TamikaB31

Tamika Burns RT @ABC: Wang Quanzhang, a well-known Chinese rights lawyer, was released from prison Sunday after being held for more than four years, his… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.