Lockdown to be lifted in U.P. on April 15, need mechanism to ensure no crowding: Yogi Adityanath

Mwahafar Ndilula @eenhanas_finest Man, even if the lockdown is lifted next week, it won’t be of sound judgement to open schools on the 20th.. 38 seconds ago

صابرینا بنت حمید RT @Farinusman: #FeelSufferingsOfKashmiris Had emphasised that it was imperative in view of the health emergency that the lockdown in the… 42 seconds ago

Pavan Kumar T RT @digitaldutta: Lockdown will be lifted before internet is completely restored in #kashmir. @internetfreedom is helping media organizatio… 1 minute ago

Jade Foster @Katie383980 I lock them in there houses. Make them stay there longer than everyone else when lockdown is lifted. T… https://t.co/QzLdb6qLeZ 1 minute ago

🤍Becca mcarthur🤍 RT @_lucyy_smithh: News is literally saying they’ll know a date soon when this lockdown will be lifted WHEN people start complying with the… 2 minutes ago

Shashank STARK RT @SVDileepKumar: @Vijayabaskarofl Respected sir, My friend Prakhar has died( reason is unknown as no postmortem is done) and his body i… 2 minutes ago

FT Come on UK, we can do this! Sooner we do, the sooner lockdown will be lifted💪🏽🇬🇧 2 minutes ago