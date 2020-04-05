Scotland's chief medical officer is photographed at her Fife house, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

You Might Like

Tweets about this worldnewshill Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit https://t.co/8iNxvsLkzD https://t.co/2TLAGqSQvV 4 hours ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit https://t.co/TYaOBfpka2 4 hours ago 24601 QC or WC Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit https://t.co/qETHWXP4MK 5 hours ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit: Scotland's chief medical officer is photographed at her F… https://t.co/Ni6hJelJwX 5 hours ago Andy Vermaut Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit https://t.co/bsCIwJHzua https://t.co/AOBZL63Pl3 5 hours ago Amigo News BBC NEWS - Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit https://t.co/FbPTEZOuqj https://t.co/CU0NgmQEu3 5 hours ago iboldnews Scottish CMO under fire over second home visit https://t.co/x9m7Gk3hPv https://t.co/NIpiVPZTnu 5 hours ago Nial Stewart @80_mcswan And yet the NHS has been run under conservative governments for years and they haven't managed to sell i… https://t.co/sfXLCcxD4P 4 days ago