Billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai donates ventilators and masks to New York

Billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai donates ventilators and masks to New YorkNew York (CNN Business)Joe Tsai, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, and his wife Clara Wu Tsai, have donated 2.6 million masks, 170,000 goggles and 2000 ventilators to New York — the US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The supplies were split into two shipments. The first arrived on Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport, while the second arrived on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. "We kept hearing...
