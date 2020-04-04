Billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai donates ventilators and masks to New York Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

New York (CNN Business)Joe Tsai, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, and his wife Clara Wu Tsai, have donated 2.6 million masks, 170,000 goggles and 2000 ventilators to New York — the US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The supplies were split into two shipments. The first arrived on Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport, while the second arrived on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. "We kept hearing... New York (CNN Business)Joe Tsai, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, and his wife Clara Wu Tsai, have donated 2.6 million masks, 170,000 goggles and 2000 ventilators to New York — the US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The supplies were split into two shipments. The first arrived on Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport, while the second arrived on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. "We kept hearing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published New England Patriots' Plane to Bring 1.2 Million N95 Masks to US From China 01:18 New England Patriots' Plane to Bring 1.2 Million N95 Masks to US From China Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the team's private plane to Shenzhen, China, to pick up the masks for medical workers in Massachusetts. The plane is set to land at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday and be greeted by Gov.... You Might Like

Tweets about this