Coronavirus latest: Italy and Spain hopeful for slowdown

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Italy and Spain have seen a slowdown in the daily rate at which new infections are diagnosed, although the number of cases is still rising. Meanwhile, the US is heading into what is expected to be a "tough week."
