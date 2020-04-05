Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19

Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Lord Bath - the 7th Marquess of Bath - died on Saturday, it was announced by Longleat on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

howlong_journey

@howlong_journey RT @howlong_journey: BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/WjhquXejBe 14 seconds ago

paulbevan

paul bevan RT @Independent: Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies of coronavirus aged 87 https://t.co/dnR6zbfEeQ 19 seconds ago

unitedintreble

Stuart Rogers RT @unitedintreble: Always came across as a lovely man! - reminded me of David Bellamy! - A pure Eccentric (Not enough Eccentrics in the w… 22 seconds ago

howlong_journey

@howlong_journey BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/WjhquXejBe 30 seconds ago

mickmoon

what next...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧⚽️🏏 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏀 RT @BrexitBetrayed: Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/uaesGJMcBg 31 seconds ago

Tighnacoille

Helen Ross RT @MayMilesThomas: “Aristocrat.” Lord Bath of Longleat dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/3eo9hAB5K1 46 seconds ago

Bumpydogo

Paul RT @DavidJEWood: BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/rXuUpDi9Lt 54 seconds ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk ‘Gloriously’ eccentric Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies from coronavirus https://t.co/YCTh5zX8AQ https://t.co/Taxg2A0KJV 55 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.