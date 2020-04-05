Lord Bath - the 7th Marquess of Bath - died on Saturday, it was announced by Longleat on Twitter.

You Might Like

Tweets about this @howlong_journey RT @howlong_journey: BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/WjhquXejBe 14 seconds ago paul bevan RT @Independent: Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies of coronavirus aged 87 https://t.co/dnR6zbfEeQ 19 seconds ago Stuart Rogers RT @unitedintreble: Always came across as a lovely man! - reminded me of David Bellamy! - A pure Eccentric (Not enough Eccentrics in the w… 22 seconds ago @howlong_journey BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/WjhquXejBe 30 seconds ago what next...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧⚽️🏏 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏀 RT @BrexitBetrayed: Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/uaesGJMcBg 31 seconds ago Helen Ross RT @MayMilesThomas: “Aristocrat.” Lord Bath of Longleat dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/3eo9hAB5K1 46 seconds ago Paul RT @DavidJEWood: BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/rXuUpDi9Lt 54 seconds ago SimpleNews.co.uk ‘Gloriously’ eccentric Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies from coronavirus https://t.co/YCTh5zX8AQ https://t.co/Taxg2A0KJV 55 seconds ago