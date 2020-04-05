Global  

Forest fire near Chernobyl boosts radiation level

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A forest fire is burning in the evacuated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and is causing elevated radiation levels, authorities said Sunday. The blaze has spread to about 100 hectares (250 acres), said Yehor Firsov, head of Ukraine’s state ecological inspection service. The emergency services ministry said 130 firefighters […]
