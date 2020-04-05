Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > RFS boss Shane Fitzsimmons to retire to head up new disaster agency

RFS boss Shane Fitzsimmons to retire to head up new disaster agency

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Shane Fitzsimmons, who led NSW through the worst bushfire season on record, will head up a new recovery agency. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

samanthacostin

Samantha Costin RT @SarahNavin: "One of the true heroes of NSW is Shane Fitzsimmons" - @GladysB. The @RFSCommissioner will now retire as fire boss, and ins… 14 seconds ago

vk177

Vicki Kempton RT @johnqgoh: One of the best in a natural disaster.... RFS boss Shane Fitzsimmons to retire to head up new disaster agency https://t.co/s… 5 minutes ago

Sulphurcocky1

Sulphurcocky - isolate anyway RT @smh: RFS boss Shane Fitzsimmons to retire to head up new disaster agency https://t.co/MFSf6KHu2i 5 minutes ago

SarahNavin

Sarah Navin "One of the true heroes of NSW is Shane Fitzsimmons" - @GladysB. The @RFSCommissioner will now retire as fire boss,… https://t.co/rqJaNFu4gd 7 minutes ago

Kynes3

kynes3 RT @greensinspa: RFS boss to head up new disaster agency Hope the man community has trust in & displays the capacity to conduct frank conv… 8 minutes ago

remtm

Ruth Mitchell RT @Sandra_Sully: RFS boss Shane Fitzsimmons to retire to head up new disaster agency Shane Fitzsimmons, who led NSW through the worst bush… 11 minutes ago

greensinspa

💧BettyG RFS boss to head up new disaster agency Hope the man community has trust in & displays the capacity to conduct fra… https://t.co/2mvHi5rekH 11 minutes ago

AceventsRuth

Ruth Constantine RT @Sandra_Sully: RFS boss Shane Fitzsimmons to retire to head up new disaster agency https://t.co/q8nTjPqUsX via @smh 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.