Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before

Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Queen's televised address to the nation on Sunday in response to the coronavirus crisis is only the fifth time the monarch has made such a speech in her 68-year reign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen to address nation on Sunday

Queen to address nation on Sunday 02:52

 The Queen will address the nation and Commonwealth on Sunday following the recent coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before: The Queen's televised address to the nation on Sunday in… 22 seconds ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before: The Queen's televised address to the nation… https://t.co/gmTlwi3l5z 52 seconds ago

NeilJamesWeekes

Neil James Weekes RT @my_amigouk: BBC NEWS - Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before https://t.co/F4cg5rq6jA https://t.co/hm0Pn… 2 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before https://t.co/IdRz7a20X2 3 minutes ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before - https://t.co/Eiogk6M4a9 The Queen’s televi… https://t.co/iI72mMrdYg 4 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before https://t.co/MMfqo78ue4 https://t.co/Xy460EhRv3 4 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before https://t.co/oLWElDdKu5 https://t.co/W2N0JuGqbc 4 minutes ago

helzapoppn

helzapoppn RT @cfcpac: Coronavirus: The four times the Queen has addressed the nation before https://t.co/WEO1rlMjQR 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.