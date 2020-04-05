Global  

'This is going to be our Pearl Harbor': Surgeon General warns USA facing worst week of coronavirus outbreak

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives," Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Sunday.
News video: Should The General Public Wear Masks?

Should The General Public Wear Masks? 00:32

 At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, officials and public health authorities recommended against the public wearing masks. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that wearing masks could increase the risk of catching the virus. According to Gizmodo, the government also said health care...

