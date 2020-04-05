'This is going to be our Pearl Harbor': Surgeon General warns USA facing worst week of coronavirus outbreak

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, officials and public health authorities recommended against the public wearing masks. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that wearing masks could increase the risk of catching the virus. According to Gizmodo, the government also said health care...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
30-50 feral boomers RT @thehill: "This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment and our 9/11 moment only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happeni… 3 seconds ago
Don Steffy RT @RobVaughnNews: "Surgeon General's Warning"...used to mean something else. Note his somber words about our week ahead. Our Pearl Harbo… 24 seconds ago
Mary Spicuzza 'This is going to be our Pearl Harbor': Surgeon general warns USA faces worst week of coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/tqBoP2AgLf 32 seconds ago
Wendy Alsup RT @between2worlds: A sobering comment from the Surgeon General:
“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’… 1 minute ago
John Dodd RT @ryanstruyk: Surgeon General: "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly. This is goi… 1 minute ago