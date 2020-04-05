Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon

3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — A third person has been detained in a anti-terrorism investigation in France over a knife attack south of Lyon that left two people dead, authorities said Sunday. The third arrest was made Saturday night, and that all three of the suspects are Sudanese, the French anti-terror prosecutor’s office said. On Saturday, a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Violent Stabbing In France Leaves 2 Dead

Violent Stabbing In France Leaves 2 Dead 00:33

 World / France (Newser) – A man wielding a knife attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon Saturday, killing two people and wounding others, prosecutors say. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office tells the AP that the attack took place at...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/rJJnRwqs40 via @WashTimes https://t.co/shwUbE66zj 16 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/naWuEtQFOx 16 minutes ago

zla_official

Sandy Johns 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/stLLuR8gSe 17 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/sG048sEbqb 19 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 3rd person held in #France knife attack south of Lyon - Apr 5 @ 12:13 PM ET https://t.co/dXEULVB8do 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.