3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () PARIS (AP) — A third person has been detained in a anti-terrorism investigation in France over a knife attack south of Lyon that left two people dead, authorities said Sunday. The third arrest was made Saturday night, and that all three of the suspects are Sudanese, the French anti-terror prosecutor’s office said. On Saturday, a […]
World / France (Newser) – A man wielding a knife attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon Saturday, killing two people and wounding others, prosecutors say. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office tells the AP that the attack took place at...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chris 🇺🇸 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/rJJnRwqs40 via @WashTimes https://t.co/shwUbE66zj 16 minutes ago
Star World 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/naWuEtQFOx 16 minutes ago
Sandy Johns 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/stLLuR8gSe 17 minutes ago
ClickOnDetroit 3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon https://t.co/sG048sEbqb 19 minutes ago
PulpNews Crime 3rd person held in #France knife attack south of Lyon - Apr 5 @ 12:13 PM ET https://t.co/dXEULVB8do 22 minutes ago