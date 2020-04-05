Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary

Sir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race. Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary, and Nick...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rob Bryher Why would you put Nandy at foreign when you could put her at home, environment or DCLG?! I've never even heard of t… https://t.co/cTOuxSZW4E 2 seconds ago