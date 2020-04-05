Global  

Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
New Labour leader Keir Starmer announces his shadow cabinet, with key jobs for Lisa Nandy and Anneliese Dodds.
News video: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet 01:07

 Sir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race. Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary, and Nick...

Tweets about this

RobBryher

Rob Bryher Why would you put Nandy at foreign when you could put her at home, environment or DCLG?! I've never even heard of t… https://t.co/cTOuxSZW4E 2 seconds ago

RB211E4IP

Jimmy Mc-Nitty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸Backing Boris. RT @HorshamGardener: hillarious. … she knows nothing of foreign policy or of international matters. BBC News - Labour leadership: Lisa Nan… 38 seconds ago

LivEchonews

Liverpool Echo Leadership rival and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy gets a big promotion https://t.co/G7hQbaDTZ6 46 seconds ago

ColonelCohiba

The Colonel QC Who cares? Irrelevant Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary https://t.co/IFdiSVVPb6 1 minute ago

starandsixpence

Elijah Traven BBC News - Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary https://t.co/K2b0UcTBhN well that means… https://t.co/NwdwGHsEi5 2 minutes ago

Lesleygsmith3

OOR LESLEY Cybernat RT @BBCPolitics: Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary https://t.co/5dvH2hQxWl 3 minutes ago

BrexitBetrayed

🇬🇧 𝗕𝗕 🇬🇧 Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary https://t.co/gF1vKzA430 3 minutes ago

DarbyshireJill

Jill Darbyshire RT @karl_trotsky: BBC News - Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy appointed shadow foreign secretary https://t.co/KLc4ltLlQ1 4 minutes ago

