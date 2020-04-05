Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Funke Akindele recently appeared in a public health video to raise awareness about coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael N RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/EBqHzDTENU 2 seconds ago Thepressradio.com Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdownhttps://www.thepressradio.com/… https://t.co/yMrJ65mDGm 7 minutes ago