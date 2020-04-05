Australian police launched a criminal investigation into the docking and disembarking of passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship last month.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr. 🅱️ox RT @WSJ: More than 660 people from the Ruby Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/xxjkoiVmDV 5 minutes ago Newcastle retiree Pauline Hanson calls for Hazzard's resignation https://t.co/E0G7o6HAOs. Pauline Hanson is right this the worst medi… https://t.co/OojgO0bM6O 26 minutes ago triffid RT @AnonymousBC1: #Covid19PandemicNews #Covid19 #Coronavirus: #Australian Police Launch Criminal Probe Of Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Docking… 33 minutes ago AnonymousBC #Covid19PandemicNews #Covid19 #Coronavirus: #Australian Police Launch Criminal Probe Of Ruby Princess Cruise Ship D… https://t.co/EiU2WXQg2g 36 minutes ago CarRentalColoradoSpr Coronavirus: Australian police launch criminal probe of Ruby Princess cruise ship docking https://t.co/WXOeGfEQgj… https://t.co/XODP7z40yG 49 minutes ago PaPaShArMFbI Coronavirus: Australian police launch criminal probe of Ruby Princess cruise ship docking https://t.co/mQXfViX4ij via @usatoday 51 minutes ago ZackZackZack RT @WSJ: Australia is investigating whether the staff of a cruise ship docked in Sydney misled authorities about a coronavirus outbreak on… 2 hours ago Foreign Confidential #Australia police are investigating whether the staff of the Ruby Princess cruise ship misled authorities about a… https://t.co/JtjWRx6vHu 2 hours ago