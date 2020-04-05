Global  

Coronavirus: Australian police launch criminal probe of Ruby Princess cruise ship docking

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Australian police launched a criminal investigation into the docking and disembarking of passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship last month.
News video: Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into Coronavirus Cruise Ship Deaths

Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into Coronavirus Cruise Ship Deaths 01:07

 Australian authorities are blaming the Ruby Princess cruise ship for an explosion of coronavirus cases in Sydney.

