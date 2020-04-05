Biden suggests DNC consider virtual 2020 nominating convention

Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the party should consider a virtual nominating convention this summer because the coronavirus has led to limits on public gatherings. “We’re going to have to do a convention, we may have to do a virtual convention,” Biden said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think we should be thinking […]
