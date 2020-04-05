Global  

Biden suggests DNC consider virtual 2020 nominating convention

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the party should consider a virtual nominating convention this summer because the coronavirus has led to limits on public gatherings. “We’re going to have to do a convention, we may have to do a virtual convention,” Biden said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think we should be thinking […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Virtual Democratic convention? Could be, says Biden

Virtual Democratic convention? Could be, says Biden 01:14

 Just a few days after the Democratic National Convention had been postponed from July until August, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on Sunday said Democrats should be prepared to host a “virtual” nominating convention. Gavino Garay has more.

