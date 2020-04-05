Navy Captain Removed From Carrier Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Capt. Brett Crozier, the Navy captain who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier's who are close to him and his family. A Navy spokesman declined to comment on Crozier's COVID status. The commander began exhibiting symptoms


