Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'We'll meet again': Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus

'We'll meet again': Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'We'll Meet Again': Queen Elizabeth Spirit

'We'll Meet Again': Queen Elizabeth Spirit 00:35

 LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation. In what was only the fifth...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.