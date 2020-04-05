'We'll meet again': Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation. 👓 View full article

