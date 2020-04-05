Boris Johnson admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive to COVID-19

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said. Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor. He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation...
