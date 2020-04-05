Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive to COVID-19

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive to COVID-19

SBS Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist 00:35

 Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said. Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor. He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeteeSanz

PedroMartínezSánchez RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.c… 2 seconds ago

skipanderson52

Skip Anderson RT @realTuckFrumper: Boris Johnson Admitted To Hospital Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/TnXFqW7GCO 2 seconds ago

HombredeNoticia

Rodrigo Varas López (cuenta profesional) Coronavirus live news: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital https://t.co/8fX8mO8pC3 2 seconds ago

ferrari_miriam

Liba RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain has been admitted to a hospital for tests. He announced he had the coro… 2 seconds ago

jessfrom485

Cuomo is cutting NY Medicaid during a pandemic RT @JesusWasARebel2: "Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over coronavirus symptoms" https://t.co/BMtWmO42Vv 2 seconds ago

x_Stellyna_x

ՏƬƐℓℓYℕA͜ RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests ten days since confirming he has #coronavirus. On Friday he shared this… 3 seconds ago

agasakeiko

阿賀佐圭子 Keiko Agasa RT @SkyNews: "These are precautionary tests - this is not an emergency admission." Boris Johnson still has persistent #coronavirus symptom… 3 seconds ago

TWilliamGooch

Tanner Gooch RT @FredTJoseph: Boris Johnson admitted to the hospital over coronavirus. Yes, the same Boris Johnson who once claimed the virus wasn’t ver… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.