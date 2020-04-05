Marianne Faithfull in hospital with coronavirus and ‘stable’

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is being treated for coronavirus in a London hospital. Her manager Francois Ravard said Sunday that Faithfull is stable, however, and responding to treatment. “We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery,” Ravard said. The 73-year-old has had a number of health issues […]
 London-born star Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

