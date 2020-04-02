Boris Johnson taken to hospital over coronavirus symptoms 

PM to undergo ‘precautionary’ tests on advice of doctor

You Might Like

Tweets about this Louis-Richard kakoy RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from coronavirus, has been taken to hospital as a precaution 3 seconds ago President Sanders 2020 🌹 RT @ajplus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital as a "precautionary step" because of "persistent" symptoms of COVID-… 7 seconds ago Richard Grootscholte RT @FT: Boris Johnson taken to hospital for coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/gjpIn7GnX4 9 seconds ago Jit🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for tests on the advice of his doctor. Precau… 17 seconds ago John Eastwood RT @mtracey: Hard to imagine Boris Johnson would be taken to the hospital unless he was seriously ill https://t.co/B47DmjNdJv 22 seconds ago Amgad RT @CMichaelGibson: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for #coronavirus ,… 26 seconds ago uckthatlol RT @GKeile: From Sky News. Boris Johnson taken to the hospital for tests due to still having a temperature from the COVID19. My question… 29 seconds ago #PMenangOmdo RT @karlaadam: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taken to hospital 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. Downing Street says i… 1 minute ago