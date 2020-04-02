Global  

Boris Johnson taken to hospital over coronavirus symptoms 

FT.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
PM to undergo ‘precautionary’ tests on advice of doctor
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:20

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure more protection for NHS staff. Universal Credit applications have soared, with almost one million applications in the last two weeks. UN Climate Talks have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak and Wimbledon...

muambaapilote

Louis-Richard kakoy RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from coronavirus, has been taken to hospital as a precaution 3 seconds ago

cooluser51

President Sanders 2020 🌹 RT @ajplus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital as a "precautionary step" because of "persistent" symptoms of COVID-… 7 seconds ago

richard32496489

Richard Grootscholte RT @FT: Boris Johnson taken to hospital for coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/gjpIn7GnX4 9 seconds ago

jit__panda

Jit🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for tests on the advice of his doctor. Precau… 17 seconds ago

DesertGod

John Eastwood RT @mtracey: Hard to imagine Boris Johnson would be taken to the hospital unless he was seriously ill https://t.co/B47DmjNdJv 22 seconds ago

Amgad2714

Amgad RT @CMichaelGibson: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for #coronavirus ,… 26 seconds ago

patricia_cotto

uckthatlol RT @GKeile: From Sky News. Boris Johnson taken to the hospital for tests due to still having a temperature from the COVID19. My question… 29 seconds ago

1hsan

#PMenangOmdo RT @karlaadam: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taken to hospital 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. Downing Street says i… 1 minute ago

