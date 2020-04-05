Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies at age 86

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Shirley Douglas, the impassioned Canadian activist and veteran actress who was mother to actor Kiefer Sutherland and daughter of Canada medicare founder Tommy Douglas, died Sunday. She was 86. Sutherland announced his mother’s death on Twitter, saying she succumbed to complications surrounding pneumonia. He said it was not related COVID-19. “My mother […] 👓 View full article

