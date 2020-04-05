Tiger at US zoo tests positive for coronavirus

nblake RT @realDailyWire: Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Other Animals Suspected Of Having Disease https://t.co/7EyPIYUW2K htt… 3 seconds ago

Sophie Amrain RT @leelaurie22: Not a joke. Please take care of yourself and your pets. Everyone needs to wear a mask Don't let anyone play with your pet… 3 seconds ago

Larry Conkings Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/18gywzvnDF via @Yahoo 3 seconds ago

Dr Bharat Pankhania A very worrying development if the #COVID19, #Coronavirus can also infect & become a reservoir in other animals. I… https://t.co/Q1BgMoZgC9 6 seconds ago

KING of tTplanet Earth .. ! RT @ani_digital: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/YBsiQBHfEC https://t.co/RUCGsN… 7 seconds ago

Joy✨ RT @CP24: Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/W8gi9tWS0Q https://t.co/yIH6yP8DKM 9 seconds ago

Byron RT @Reuters: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/xSsc4MEvbg https://t.co/cOjPkMTrZv 9 seconds ago