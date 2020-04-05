Global  

Tiger at US zoo tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Four tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo developed a dry cough - they are expected to recover.
News video: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 00:31

 A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

