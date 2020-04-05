Global  

Coronavirus: India holds lights-off vigil as Modi calls for unity

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi urges Indians to "challenge the darkness", but critics dismiss the vigil as a stunt.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Candles shine bright as India switches off lights in fight against coronavirus

Candles shine bright as India switches off lights in fight against coronavirus 02:08

 This is the moment India responded to Prime Minister Modi's call to switch off the lights in their homes and light candles in a show of unity against the coronavirus pandemic.

