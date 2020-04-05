Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > House of Commons seeking virtual sittings in ongoing COVID-19 shutdown

House of Commons seeking virtual sittings in ongoing COVID-19 shutdown

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Canada's House of Commons is looking at taking its debates virtual as COVID-19 is expected to prevent a return as planned on April 20.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Valerie's House offering virtual grief support groups

Valerie's House offering virtual grief support groups 02:18

 Holding onto normal is even harder for some these days, like a child who’s lost a parent. That’s why Valerie’s House of Fort Myers has moved their support groups to a virtual format.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.