Sofia Ntanou RT @Reuters: Ireland's PM returns to medical practice to help in coronavirus crisis https://t.co/UjijjpSgce https://t.co/huiYgQRkyx 3 minutes ago

Mimi Nitawezana 🙌 RT @Reuters: Ireland's PM returns to medical practice to help in coronavirus crisis https://t.co/PIocDmqK89 https://t.co/FvwNx5TFzW 6 minutes ago

Raymond Pereira Ireland's PM returns to medical practice to help in coronavirus crisis https://t.co/XOIyDOVLvm 16 minutes ago

~Dettol 4 Aussies in Penang~ © RT @malaysiakini: Ireland's PM returns to medical practice to help in coronavirus crisis https://t.co/9i1rpdn3Bz https://t.co/qX0v39SFrE 20 minutes ago

Chris Catrambone Ireland's PM Returns to Medical Practice to Help in #Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/Tqj31dtdNO 36 minutes ago