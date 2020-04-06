Sunday's "American Idol" didn't waste time revealing the fate of some contestants. Others will have to wait for the return to live shows.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Centered Health M CA Centered Health | 'American Idol' recap: Most of top 20 set before coronavirus-forced delay of live shows - USA TOD… https://t.co/tFOWHKkJLE 3 hours ago Paul Bacon #AmericanIdol recap, 4/5/2020: Most of top 20 set before #coronavirus-forced delay of live shows https://t.co/URIQBbMsAc via @usatoday 3 hours ago USA TODAY Life 'American Idol' recap: Most of top 20 set before coronavirus-forced delay of live shows https://t.co/veENaq8TPE 4 hours ago American Idol ‘American Idol’ recap: Here are the most memorable audition performances! - https://t.co/4lUk617M26 https://t.co/du9fV6opbS 1 week ago