Coronavirus: New York zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: New York zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19New York: A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time. The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed dry coughs and are expected to fully recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society that runs the city’s zoos said in a statement. “We tested the cat out of an abundance...
