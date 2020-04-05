Global  

'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic

WorldNews Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemicWINDSOR, United Kingdom — Queen Elizabeth II addressed Great Britain, the Commonwealth, and the world in a rare speech calling for unity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen thanked front-line workers fighting the global pandemic and encouraged people to stay home in the statement issued on Sunday. Although the speech focused on Great Britain, the Queen appealed to anyone...
News video: Queen Addresses Britain Over Coronavirus

Queen Addresses Britain Over Coronavirus 01:45

 The Queen stressed the value of self-discipline and resolve during the coronavirus pandemic in a special address to Britain. In a rare speech, she acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties Britons are facing during this "time of disruption".She thanked NHS staff and key workers, and...

