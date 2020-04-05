'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

WINDSOR, United Kingdom — Queen Elizabeth II addressed Great Britain, the Commonwealth, and the world in a rare speech calling for unity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen thanked front-line workers fighting the global pandemic and encouraged people to stay home in the statement issued on Sunday. Although the speech focused on Great Britain, the Queen appealed to anyone...



7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published Queen Addresses Britain Over Coronavirus 01:45 The Queen stressed the value of self-discipline and resolve during the coronavirus pandemic in a special address to Britain. In a rare speech, she acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties Britons are facing during this "time of disruption".She thanked NHS staff and key workers, and...