'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () WINDSOR, United Kingdom — Queen Elizabeth II addressed Great Britain, the Commonwealth, and the world in a rare speech calling for unity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen thanked front-line workers fighting the global pandemic and encouraged people to stay home in the statement issued on Sunday. Although the speech focused on Great Britain, the Queen appealed to anyone...
The Queen stressed the value of self-discipline and resolve during the coronavirus pandemic in a special address to Britain. In a rare speech, she acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties Britons are facing during this "time of disruption".She thanked NHS staff and key workers, and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Maurice Bear RT @winnipegsun: 'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/p862OLdwpK 54 minutes ago
Winnipeg Sun 'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/p862OLdwpK 55 minutes ago
Calgary Sun 'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/y9ga1l6Dw4 #COVID191 hour ago
Inky Mark ‘WE WILL SUCCEED’: Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic | Edmonton Sun https://t.co/CzR1Z2e8i7 2 hours ago
Lynden Gill 'WE WILL SUCCEED': Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/0j06Tl2Jk3 3 hours ago
Emma Lindblad RT @ottawasuncom: ‘WE WILL SUCCEED’: Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/P01qAhrcPC https://t.co/E… 4 hours ago
Jeff Leishman This makes me proud to have come from a part of the commonwealth. Spoken with a voice of empathy and understanding.… https://t.co/L3aiL2iuHi 4 hours ago
Ottawa Sun ‘WE WILL SUCCEED’: Queen makes rare public speech in response to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/P01qAhrcPC https://t.co/EX61iajdNb 4 hours ago